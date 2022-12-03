Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-5-3-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (9-6-1-0)

December 3, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #18

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Rocco Stchowiak (28)

Linesmen: Phil Ruesseler (73), Davids Rozitis (90)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 2, 2022 - Greenville 2 vs Atlanta 1

Next Meeting:

December 16, 2022 - Greenville at Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(76-65-15)

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

ROLLING THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Friday night, the Rabbits welcomed the Gladiators to The Well for the first time this season, and the meeting didn't disappoint, as the Rabbits won an entertaining 2-1 victory for their fourth straight win. Nikita Pavlychev kept rolling with his team-leading 12th goal of the season to start the game. After Atlanta tied the game, Alex Ierullo continued to grow his team-leading point total with his one-timer that set the score line at 2-1. The story of the night, however, was about Rabbits newcomer Chase Perry, who stopped 36 of 37 in his Greenville debut.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

Atlanta proved what was shown on paper before the game; they are locked-up on the penalty kill. The Rabbits, who have been score power-play goals seemingly at-will were denied on all three man-advantage chances. Tyler Parks, despite the loss, kept the Gladiators in a close game, as the Swamp Rabbits were denied on multiple high-quality scoring chances. Cody Sylvester is in the right place at the right time and continues to lead Atlanta with 7 goals this season. Derek Topatigh and Tim Davison have the green light to let fly from the blue line, creating chances for forwards to make tip-in plays in front of goal.

YOU KNOW WHAT? MAKE IT A VENTI:

Alex Ierullo kept his point streak alive with a pair of points in last night's game, including the game-winning goal in the second period. Not only does the forward's 20th point put him in second in the ECHL among rookies, it lifts the freshman to a tie for 8th in the entire league in total points. His 2 points extended his point streak to 4 games, with the winger recording an astonishing 9 points over the stretch.

WELCOME TO THE WELL:

It was a Rabbits debut for Chase Perry, as the goaltender picked up his first win in a Greenville sweater, stopping 36 of 37 shots. The Minnesota native made 10 third period saves to deny the Gladiators the tying goal, earning himself second star honors.

MARTY MAKES HIS MARK:

4 in 4. Max Martin leads all Swamp Rabbits defensemen with 9 points, all assists, in 17 games and picked up another assist in last night's win for his 4th in as many games. A point tonight would put the Winnipeg native at 20 points in his ECHL career, and a goal would be his first in the league.

GO GO GADGET GATS:

Joe Gatenby has found his groove on the Rabbits blue line, puting up points in back-to-back games with an assist last night. With 4 points in his last 6 games, he has provided the Rabbits with quick-transition offense from inside his own end.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Looking forward to next week, the Swamp Rabbits will take on the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night. The Everblades enter that matchup with a 10-3-2-1 record which places them in 1st place in the South Division.

