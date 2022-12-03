Royals Host Admirals on Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the Teddy Bear Toss / Margaritaville promotional game. Bring your stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate stuffed animals to local non-profits this holiday season. The Royals will be debuting specialty jerseys with an auction for one of the player's game worn jerseys running through the game until Sunday, Dec. 4th at 9:00 p.m. Get your bids in on the auction! Replica jerseys are available for order here!

Food and drink deals at the game include a signature margarita and $2 off craft draft beers 6-7:00 p.m. The game also features an appearance by Santa Claus and a Beach Bum attire contest with a chance at winning a Royals Prize Pack! Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 10-5-1 on the season after defeating Norfolk in their previous game, 6-3, on Friday, December 2nd at Santander Arena. Kamerin Nault's career high three assist game along with multi-goal games for Max Newton (4) and Trey Bradley (2) erased an early two-goal deficit for the Royals and provided Reading a win in the series opener.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 30-7-3-1 against Norfolk and were 5-2-2 against the Admirals last season. Norfolk joined the North Division ahead of this season after having previously played four seasons in the South Division. The Admirals transitioned from the AHL to ECHL in 2015 where they played their inaugural ECHL season in the East Division with the Royals. As divisional opponents, Reading leads the head-to-head series with a record of 9-0-0-1.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .656 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester and Newfoundland rank first and second respectively in both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. The Railers are currently on a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) and post a 15-2-1-0 record and .861 win percentage. The Growlers have dropped four of their last five games and post a 13-4-1-0 (.750 win percentage). Both teams continue a three-game series against each other tonight in Newfoundland. Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .400 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with two wins in 19 games this season.

Norfolk holds a 2-16-1-0 record with one win over their last 15 games. The Admirals had their season high two-game point streak snapped in the series opener to Reading, after Norfolk previously defeated the Railers in game two of the three-game series on Friday, Nov. 25th in overtime, 5-4, before falling to Worcester in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 26th, 4-3. Forwards Tag Bertuzzi (14) and Cody Milan (12) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Bertuzzi leads the Admirals in goals (6) while Milan fronts the team in assists (9).

A few Royals captured milestones in the road-trip finale against the Thunder:

Milestones:

Forward Kamerin Nault scored his first point as a Royal.

Nault's third assist in the game was his 75th professional career point.

Forward Trey Bradley scored his 50th professional career goal.

Forward Max Newton's multi-goal game was the fourth of his professional career, as well as his sixth multi-point game of his professional career.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is fifth in the league in points, leads all rookies in points (22).

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (50), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

6-1-0 Night - Dec. 7 vs. Allen

Celebrate the community and area code of Reading with deals on tickets and drinks around the concourse!

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College Students ONLY pay service fees for a ticket

$5 "Buy One, Get One" tickets for students with a valid .edu email address

$1 beers at select locations

'Twas the Night Before Christmas - Dec. 9 vs. Allen

Post-game LIVE auction for specialty jerseys

Ugly sweater contest

Acoustic Christmas sing-a-long with Matt Pless

Bring your stocking for early presents from the Royals, at info desk

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental

Post-Game Party at the DoubleTree

$2 off craft beers 6-7:00 PM

Santa Claus appearance

Undie Sunday - Dec. 11 vs. Allen

Toss your newly packaged underwear on the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Post-game skate with players

$1 hot dogs, popcorn, and chips at select locations

Captain Underpants coloring contest + book collection giveaway

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

