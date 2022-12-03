Game Notes: at Allen

GAME #18 at Allen

12/2/22 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush erased two separate multi-goal deficits and came from behind to beat the Allen Americans 6-5 on Friday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Ilya Nikolaev scored on the power play in the last minute of the game to give the Rush the lead.

WORKING FROM BEHIND: For the second consecutive game, the Rush won a game that they had trailed by multiple goals. They erased a two-goal deficit in last Saturday's 7-5 win over Kansas City. Allen jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on Friday, but the Rush scored the next three goals to tie it at three in the second period. Allen then led 5-3 at the second intermission but Rapid City scored the game's final three goals en route to the 6-5 win. The three-goal deficit was the largest deficit the Rush have erased in a win this season.

REMEMBER WHEN?: Rapid City's three games in Allen this weekend are the first games for the Rush in Allen since the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cups Playoffs. The Rush beat the Americans in five games during that postseason and they won all three games in Allen. In that series, Calder Brooks led the Rush with nine points on four goals and five assists. Brett Gravelle was right behind him with eight points on a goal and seven assists.

ON A ROLL: The Rush have won five of their last six games, six of their past eight and seven of their last 10. In its last six games, Rapid City has outscored its opponents 34-20.

CHANGES IN TEXAS: Allen announced the hiring of former American Chad Costello as its new head coach in May. Costello, who won two Kelly Cups with Allen, replaced long-time head coach Steve Martinson, who had been the Americans' head coach for ten years. In 375 career ECHL games, Costello had 172 goals and 389 assists.

POWERING UP: Rapid City went 2-for-5 on the power play on Friday and now has power play goals in six consecutive games. During that stretch, the Rush are 7-for-28 on the power play. Prior to this six-game streak, Rapid City had just one power play goal in its previous eight games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matt Marcinew matched a Rush season-high with three assists on Friday. He has six points in his last two games...the Rush have scored 13 goals in their last two games...Calder Brooks has six goals in his last five games...Alex Aleardi has points in nine of his last ten games. He has five goals and ten assists in the past ten games...Rapid City matched a season-high with 44 shots on goal on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Americans finish out their weekend series on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

