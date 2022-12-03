Blades Begin December with Match against K-Wings

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades begin December at Hertz Arena finishing off a two-game set with the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Florida took the match on Wednesday between the two squads with a 3-0 decision. Cam Johnson stopped all 20 shots the Wings whipped at him for his second shutout of the season. Jake Smith, Xavier Cormier, and Dominic Franco scored for the Everblades, with all three goals coming in the third period.

Wednesday's match was the first time the Wings have been shut out all season. The Wings played against the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, December 1 with a 4-3 overtime final in favour of Kalamazoo.

Saturday's game is Warner Brothers night. The Everblades will be wearing special Scooby Doo themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game for charity on Dash app. Fans can also bring their own skates and skate with the players after the game.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. but fans can come early and enjoy a pregame tailgate with free live music in front of Hertz Arena starting at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until puck drop.

