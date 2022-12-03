Glads Open Weekend on the Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. -The Gladiators take on the Swamp Rabbits and look to snap a two-game losing skid tonight on the road at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This evening marks the third meeting of the season between Atlanta and Greenville, with each club claiming one victory through the first two encounters. Both previous games between the Gladiators and Swamp Rabbits have finished in a 2-1 score, and the home team has won each time.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville's Alex Ierullo has been one of the league's most impressive rookies to start the season. After a goal and an assist last night against Atlanta, Ierullo now has 20 points (7G-13A) and is tied for second in rookie scoring. The first-year pro has multi-point efforts in each of his last four contests. After Chase Perry made 36 saves for Greenville last night, the Gladiators could face goaltender David Hrenak tonight who owns a 4-4-1-0 record and a 3.50 goals-against average.

Extra Special Teams

Entering tonight's action, Atlanta features the best special teams combo in the ECHL. The Gladiators' power play ranks third in the league at 23.7%, and their penalty kill is the ECHL's best at 92.4%. Until being held scoreless in four chances on Saturday against South Carolina last Saturday, the Glads had scored power-play goals in 10 straight games. Mike Pelech (3G-6A) and Derek Topatigh (1G-8A) lead the team and are tied for third in the ECHL with nine power-play points each. Savannah's power-play tally on Tuesday marked just the third game in which the Gladiators have given up a power-play goal. In three contests last week, the Gladiators have killed off an opponent's 5-on-3 of at least 1:39 in length (2:00 on Nov. 24, 1:39 on Nov. 25 and 1:47 on Nov. 26). Including a late-game scenario last Thursday, the Glads spent 6:31 down two men over the three games last week and allowed no goals.

Parks Named Goaltender of the Week

Goaltenders Tyler Parks was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday. Parks went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances against South Carolina last week. Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Parks is 6-3-0 in nine appearances with the Gladiators this season and ranks fifth in the ECHL with a .933 save percentage and is eighth with a 2.30 goals-against average. Last night, Parks stopped 27 of 29 shots in the 2-1 loss to Greenville.

Pelech Pursuing More History

Mike Pelech has already tackled several milestones in his career, but even more are on the horizon. The veteran is four goals away from hitting 200 pro tallies and six goals away from hitting 200 ECHL markers. Pelech is also 12 points away from leaping into fourth place in all-time ECHL points and currently has 624. In 32 games, he will become the all-time leader in the ECHL games played.

