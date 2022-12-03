Deliberatore Called Up, Riedell Signs PTO

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced that defenseman Peter DiLiberatore has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights. In addition, defenseman Will Riedell has signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

DeLiberatore, 22, suited up in 10 games for the Ghost Pirates this season. The 180th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (VGK) spent three years at Quinnipiac University before turning pro in 2020-21. DeLiberatore has played in 70 American Hockey League games, all with Henderson.

Riedell, 26, appeared in 15 games with the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23, registering four assists. The Greensboro, NC native played four years at Lake Superior State University before transferring to Ohio State University in the 2021-22 season. Riedell served as the Buckeyes' captain and collected ten points in his final collegiate campaign. Riedell began his professional playing career with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, playing in two contests last season.

