Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 of their three-game series against the Rapid City Rush. Rapid City won last night's game 6-5, stunning the Americans with two late power play goals to earn the win. Tonight is Star Wars Night in North Texas. Join us at CUTX Event Center for a true Star Wars experience along with special Star Wars jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Official Post-Game Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/4/22 vs. Rapid City Rush, 2:05 pm CST

Last Game: The Allen Americans jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead only to see Rapid City outscore them 6-2 from that point stunning the Americans 6-5 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center. Rapid City scored two power play goals in the final two and a half minutes to put the game on ice. Jack Combs led the way for Allen with two goals, his 9th and 10th of the season. Colton Hargrove had a three-point night with a goal and two assists. Newcomer Aidan Brown had two helpers in his first game with the Americans. Rapid City outshot the Americans 43-29 for the game.

Gagne's Big First: Americans rookie defenseman Ryan Gagne scored his first professional goal on Friday night; it was his first pro point. The goal came 4:41 into the opening period.

Americans Give up 43: The Allen Americans gave up 43 shots on goal on Friday night, which is tied for the second most shots against this season. Allen gave up 50 to Cincinnati on their most recent six-game road trip.

Americans trade for D-Man: The Allen Americans traded for defenseman Ryan Romeo on Friday afternoon. The 5-9, and 180- pound blueliner played in nine games for Reading this season and had one point. He is expected to join the Americans in time for their game against Rapid City on Sunday afternoon.

Pochiro misses Friday's Game: Americans forward Zach Pochiro missed Friday night's game due to illness. In 14 games with the Americans this season he has nine points.

Aidan Brown's impressive debut: The newest Americans forward Aidan Brown made his Allen debut on Friday night notching two assists and one shot in the Americans' loss to Rapid City.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-3-1-0

Away: 3-6-0-0

Overall: 5-9-1-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Jack Combs

Assists: (12) Hank Crone

Points: (19) Liam Finlay and two others

+/-: (+9) Liam Finlay

PIM: (52) Jackson Leppard

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 5-3-0-0

Away: 4-5-0-0

Overall: 9-8-0-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (10) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (13) Alex Aleardi

Points: (21) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+8) Kenton Helgesen

PIM: (41) Kenton Helgesen

