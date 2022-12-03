Vaive, Sinclair Help 'Clones Gain Standings Point in Toledo

Cincinnati Cyclones' Justin Vaive versus Toledo Walleye's Tommy Parran

Toledo, OH - A late goal from Justin Vaive and sensational goaltending throughout by Mark Sinclair allowed the Cyclones to pick up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Walleye Saturday night in Toledo.

The Cyclones are 10-2-2-2, while Toledo improves to 7-8-0-1 on the season. Cincinnati has picked up points in three of its last four games, though they are winless through four straight.

- Cincinnati faced adversity right off the jump, as Zack Andrusiak was saddled with a double-minor, high-sticking penalty less than three minutes into the game. The 'Clones penalty kill stood tall as it has all season and erased the man advantage, going on to turn aside all seven Walleye power plays, including 55 seconds of a 5-on-3 in overtime.

- Mark Sinclair stood on his head after a scoreless first period, as the Walleye outshot Cincinnati, 16-4 in the second period. It took 38:26 until the first goal was scored, when Gordi Myer's end-to-end play helped get the Walleye on the board ahead of intermission.

- For the second night in a row, Vaive scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, this time converting on a power play with 4:32 left in regulation. With Ryan Lowney in the box for hooking, A Walleye turnover on an attempted clear gave Louie Caporusso the puck atop the zone. The 'Clones leading scorer fed a puck to the crease, where Vaive corralled to bury his ninth goal of the season, beating Walleye net minder John Lethemon and forcing overtime.

- Toledo outshot Cincinnati, 6-2 in the overtime session and had multiple power play chances before the contest went to a shootout. First round shooter Brandon Hawkins beat Sinclair glove-side for the only goal in the shootout. Lethemon turned aside Patrick Polino, Phil Lagunov, and Matt Berry in the shootout to pick up the 2-1 win.

- Cincinnati's third game in as many days takes them to Fort Wayne for an early evening game against the Komets.

