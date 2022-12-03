Growlers Edged out 6-4 by Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second straight contest in a 6-4 loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Showing plenty of spirit to fight back from a 6-1 deficit, Newfoundland couldn't complete the comeback as Ken Appleby stopped all 13 shots the Railers faced in the 3rd period to hold on for a 6-4 Worcester win.

These two teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre with a 4pm puck drop.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - A. Repaci

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. WOR - B. Butler

