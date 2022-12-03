K-Wings Fall to Everblades, Head North to Finish Trip

ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, battled the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades (11-3-2-1) on Saturday but came up on the short end of a 4-1 final at Hertz Arena.

The K-Wings went 1-2 on the power play, while holding the Everblades scoreless on the power play on two opportunities.

Two goals just 37 seconds apart gave Florida the lead in the first, and the Everblades would go on to add another in each of the next two periods.

Late in the game, Max Humitz (4) netted the power play goal, scoring on a shot from the right faceoff dot. Brandon Saigeon (8) earned the assist, feeding Humitz from behind the goal line.

Evan Cormier (5-6-1-0) made 27 saves in the game, including several crucial stops to help Kalamazoo in the game for almost the whole contest.

The K-Wings' next game is against the Toledo Walleye (6-8-0-1) Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. for 'Education Day' at Huntington Center.

The K-Wings host 'Marvel Night' on Saturday, December 10 versus Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will wear Thor specialty Marvel-themed jerseys, and stick around after the game for a chance to take one home in the jersey auction. Kalamazoo will also have a Norse God in attendance. Check out the Thor Ticket Package and personally meet the Avenger with tons of perks for the game. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Marvel lunchbox!

