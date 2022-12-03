K-Wings Receive Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters (AHL)

December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have loaned forward Tyler Irvine to the team Saturday.

Irvine, 26, has played five games with the Monsters this season and has scored a goal and an assist in three games played with the K-Wings in 2022-23. The forward played with Adirondack (ECHL) last season, posting 42 points (19G, 23A) in 49 games played for the Thunder.

The 5-foot 11-inch, 170-pound, forward is a Livonia, MI native and has played 50 career AHL games over the past three seasons for Binghamton, Utica and Cleveland (3G, 6A).

Irvine also played his college hockey at Merrimack College from 2016 thru 2020 (119 GP, 30G, 33A) and was named team captain of the Warriors during his senior season.

Catch Irvine and all your favorite Kalamazoo Wings in action tonight at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL against the Florida Everblades (10-3-3-0) at 7:00 p.m. EST on the home of K-Wings hockey WKZO (106.9 FM 590 AM). Or stream the game online at FloSports or WKZO.com.

--

The K-Wings host 'Marvel Night' on Saturday, December 10 versus Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will wear Thor specialty Marvel-themed jerseys, and stick around after the game for a chance to take one home in the jersey auction. Kalamazoo will also have a Norse God in attendance. Check out the Thor Ticket Package and personally meet the God with tons of perks for the game. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Marvel lunchbox!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.