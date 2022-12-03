Strong Third Period Not Enough for Comeback, Admirals Fall, 4-1

The Royals collecting the first goal with 4:43 remaining in the first period from Kamerin Nault. The Royals continued their dominance into the second period, collecting two more goals from Devon Paliani and Charlie Gerard to lead 3-0 going into the second intermission. With 8:14 left to play, Eric Williams got his second goal of the season to put the Admirals on the board. Reading scored their final goal of the night with 18 seconds to play on an empty net goal from Dominic Cormier.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Eric Williams - With the lone goal tonight, Williams continues to have a solid year offensively so far. With eight points this year, Williams is tied for third most on the team.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals return home to Norfolk Scope on Wednesday to take on the Adirondack Thunder in the first of three games.

