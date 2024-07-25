A Letter from the Incoming Owner of the Maine Mariners, Dexter Paine

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







Mariners Fans,

I can't begin to express how excited I am to become the new owner of the Maine Mariners. I also want to thank Comcast for bringing the Mariners back to Portland.

The city of Portland and the great State of Maine have a rich and proud tradition of hockey, and I am thrilled about the next phase for the Mariners, its employees, and its outstanding supporters. Portland and the Mariners hold a special place in my heart as I grew up in North Conway, NH. I don't want to date myself too much, but some of my earliest hockey memories involve attending games of the original Mariners in Portland.

I know first-hand the enthusiasm our fans have for the Mariners, and I am committed to doing everything I can to deliver for them and the team. I also look forward to introducing several programs and initiatives that not only give back to our community but deepen the connection between the Mariners, our players, and the people who we so proudly represent.

Creating a great fan experience and winning the Kelly Cup remains our top priorities! I am committed to keeping the Mariners in Portland and continuing to be an important part of the community.

I can't wait to meet you all this fall. Thank you for everything you do to support the team and Go Mariners!

Dexter Paine

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.