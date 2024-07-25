Nailers Sign Chris Ortiz

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Chris Ortiz

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Chris Ortiz to an ECHL contract.

Ortiz, 23, is set to begin his second stint as a member of the Nailers, after he spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Trois-Rivières Lions. Chris has had success in the pro game as an offensive defenseman, as he has reached the 30-point plateau in each of his three seasons. Last year, the blueliner led the Lions with 33 assists, and finished fifth on the club overall with 37 points. Ortiz split his first two campaigns between Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and had his best season as a rookie with the Nailers in 2021-22. That year, he racked up 12 goals, 38 points, and had a +11 rating. Chris scored two goals in a game three times that season, which included an overtime winning goal against Indy. However, one of his biggest highlights was his wraparound attempt to set up the overtime goal in game seven at Fort Wayne. Ortiz has reached the postseason twice in his three seasons, and has 11 points in 17 playoff contests to go along with his 112 points in 190 career regular season games, counting both AHL and ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, the Boisbriand, Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey with the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Ortiz finished either first or second on his team in scoring by defensemen in each of his last three seasons. His highest point total was 45 during the 2019-20 campaign, while his highest points-per-game average landed him just under one during the shortened 2020-21 season. Chris was an alternate captain during both of those years. While in Baie-Comeau, he was teammates with 2023-24 Nailers forward Raivis Ansons for parts of two seasons. A fun fact about Ortiz is last year was the first time in ten years that he did not play at least one regular season game as teammates with 2019 Pittsburgh Penguins Draft Pick Nathan Légaré.

Chris Ortiz and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

