Rush Add Size, Sign Tyler Burnie and Aaron Hyman

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Tyler Burnie and defenseman Aaron Hyman have signed contracts for the 2024-25 season. The duo of rookies, each listed at an imposing 6-foot-5, come to Rapid City after playing Canadian college hockey. They are the first two newcomers officially announced and signed for the upcoming Rush season.

Burnie, 25, recently completed his collegiate career at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward was the Badgers' second-highest scorer last season with 15 goals and 33 points in 27 games.

"I am super excited to take the next step with the Rush," said Burnie. "I have heard a lot of great things from current and former players and thought Rapid City was a great opportunity with a young and hungry roster. Looking forward to seeing the city and getting started this season."

Burnie spent all three years at Brock with eventual Rush defenseman Zach Taylor, who suited up for seven games at the tail end of last season. A native of Washago, Ontario, Burnie played five seasons of junior hockey, three of them with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs.

"Tyler is a big, heavy body who loves to get to the dirty areas," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He scored some big goals for Brock this year. He comes highly recommended from Zach Taylor. I thought we lacked a bit of size last year, so that has been a focus this summer and we are pleased to get a big left winger in our lineup."

Hyman, 26, competed collegiately with Toronto Metro University in Toronto, Ontario, where he finished as the team's top-scoring defenseman in 2023-24. Hyman scored six goals and recorded 19 points for the Bold in 26 games.

"Even though I have never been to Rapid City before, I have heard really great things about the city and organization," said Hyman. "I am really excited to get the ball rolling here in my first year as a pro. Looking forward to seeing what is in store."

The Calgary, Alberta native has crossed paths with Scott Burt before. Before Hyman's four collegiate seasons, he spent four full years in the Western Hockey League and played against Burt, then the Spokane Chiefs' assistant coach. Before enrolling in college, Hyman suited up for two regular season and two playoff games with the Kalamazoo Wings in 2019.

"Aaron is a big tank on the back end," said Burt. "For his size, he takes up a lot of ice, is very skilled, can move the puck, and run a power play unit. He gets pucks through, can close plays quickly, has a long stick, and is very smart. We are really excited to get a right-shot defenseman who is a big body. Talking with Aaron throughout the summer, he is excited to get going. He wanted to get a deal done right away, and he wants to start his professional career here in Rapid City."

The Rush have announced four player signings so far: goaltender Christian Propp; defensemen Zack Hoffman and Aaron Hyman; and forward Tyler Burnie.

