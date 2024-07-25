Forward Jacob Hudson Signs in Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners continued announcing roster additions on Thursday, with Jacob Hudson becoming the most recent player to sign on for 2024-2025. Still a rookie, Hudson skated in 13 games with the South Carolina Stingrays last season to kick off his professional career.

Hudson, 23, was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. After finishing his USports career for St. Francis Xavier University in mid-March of this year, he signed his first pro contract with the Stingrays. Hudson registered a point in his ECHL debut with an assist on March 13th in a game against the Toledo Walleye. Two days later he scored his first goal against the Orlando Solar Bears. On March 17th, in just his fourth professional game, Hudson netted a hat trick in a 6-4 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In total, Hudson compiled nine points (six goals, three assists) in 13 games for the Stingrays.

Prior to college, Hudson played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he spent parts of five seasons with the Moncton Wildcats, captaining the squad in 2020-21. That season, he led the team with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 22 games, plus 10 points in five playoff contests.

Hudson is the sixth player and fourth forward announced to the Mariners 2024-25 roster.

