Royals Youth Hockey Summer Camp #3 Begins Monday, August 12, Features Extra Hour of On-Ice Instruction

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their third and final Youth Hockey Camp this Summer at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16.

Summer camp #3 features on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players, with an extra HOUR of on-ice instruction compared to previous camps. For all experience levels of skaters aged between 6-16, we will help the players become stronger and more confident skaters.

CAMP PRICE IS $650 - INCLUDES:

3-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches

Off-ice training / conditioning

Free jersey

Free camp t-shirt

*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*

CAMP SCHEDULE:

9:00am - Drop off.

9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings

11:00 am-12:30pm - On Ice Session #1

12:45-1:15pm - Lunch

1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning

3:00-4:30pm - On Ice Session #2

4:45pm - Pick up.

REGISTER

Please reach out to Coach Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) with questions.

-

