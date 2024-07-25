Max Coyle Returns, Ben Poisson Joins Swamp Rabbits

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that defenseman Max Coyle has re-signed with the team for the 2024-25 ECHL Season. Additionally, Ben Poisson has signed his first professional contract with Greenville seeking his professional debut.

Coyle and Poisson join Austin Saint and Colton Young on the 2024-25 Swamp Rabbits roster, with Coyle serving as the lone defenseman announced.

Coyle comes back for his second professional season with the Swamp Rabbits. The 6'1", 195-pound blue-liner chipped in a pair of goals and 12 points in 54 regular season games and added three more Kelly Cup Playoff games to his ledger. Coyle notched his first professional point, an assist, in his Swamp Rabbits debut on November 1st at Atlanta, and rang his first professional goal off the crossbar and in to win in overtime against Florida on January 6th.

"Coming in for my first pro season last year, Greenville always seemed like the right fit for me. It clearly met my expectations: our group was great and I was happy around the rink every day. That's what brought me here in the first place and precisely what's bringing me back," Coyle said of his return to the Swamp Rabbits. "Last year, I experienced many highs and lows as a rookie, and had some great runs with great people throughout the season, one being Coach Mountain. We have insane respect for him as a coach and person, and I'm super happy to return and play for him. My ultimate goal is to play at the next level, whether this season or beyond. However, my expectation this season is to be the best player I can be on and off the ice. I've never been obsessed with stats, so consistency and being a 200-foot player every day is what I'm working on this year. Additionally, I want to contribute to a group that will grow throughout season so, when the time comes, we're ready for playoffs in our pursuit of winning the Kelly Cup."

"Max grew tremendously over the course of last season, and I still believe he has great potential as a player. He possesses a solid and well-rounded skillset, and brings an edge to his game that makes him very difficult to play against," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations of the Swamp Rabbits, said of Coyle's return. "Max dedicated so much time to developing last season, and those hours tend to pay off. Depth is critical in this league, so when players like Max buy into the process of getting better, it instills confidence in the organization that, when called upon, a guy like Max can step up and contribute. This season, he'll be relied upon for his steady presence on the ice, but beyond that, he brings a great energy to our room. With a full year under his belt, I expect he'll put himself into a position to help this team in countless ways, both on and off the ice."

From Tillsonburg, Ontario, Coyle, 26, began his professional career with the Indy Fuel at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, appearing in three games. Before he turned professional, he skated four seasons of NCAA college hockey, playing with the University of Alabama-Huntsville as a freshman and with Bowling Green State University for his final three seasons. During his collegiate career, Coyle notched 21 points in 127 contests between the Chargers and Falcons. He preceded his college years winning a BCHL championship with the Prince George Spruce Kings in 2019.

Poisson joins the Swamp Rabbits seeking his professional hockey debut following the conclusion of his NCAA college career, all spent with the University of Maine. The 6'1", 195-pound forward tucked six goals and 15 points in 37 games in his fifth season and helped lead the Black Bears to their first NCAA Tournament in 12 years.

"Looking at the structure and beliefs of this team, and speaking to players and coaches, this is an organization that has foundations for winning and developing players to be best they can be. It's a program with great character, and I'm excited to be a part of it for my first professional season," Poisson said of signing his first contract with Greenville. "I pride myself on doing the little things right. I play hard as a power forward, strong on the walls and in the tough-to-play areas of the ice. I do my best to play responsible defense just as much as I try to put the puck in the back of the net, overall contributing a full 200-foot game. My expectation for my first season is to adjust to the professional level and find my identity to build around for the betterment of the team. Having won a championship in junior, I can say without a doubt there's no better feeling, so I want to help this team win a Kelly Cup title through fostering team chemistry and grinding for the crest on my chest and my teammates next to me. I look forward to meeting the fans and representing Greenville with the Swamp Rabbits."

"Ben's character was one thing that immediately stood out to me in the recruiting process. He captained Prince George to a Fred Page Cup championship in the BCHL and was a two-year captain at the University of Maine. A makeup like that exemplifies what we're continuing to build in Greenville, and I know he'll contribute in a number of ways even as a first-year professional," Mountain continued, elaborating on Poisson. "Ben plays a complete game, which will only serve to help him in his first professional season. He's sound defensively, and really buys into that side of the puck. His wall play is very effective and is an aspect of his game that differentiates him from other professionals at this level. Ben also has size and plays into his big frame, which increases our physicality and provides him with an edge to create offense and produce. We look forward to growing his game at the professional level and developing him into a high-impact player."

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Poisson, 24, enters the professional ranks with 31 goals, 41 assists, and 72 points in 155 NCAA games. Before going to college, he played parts of four seasons in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings, racking up 114 points in 165 contests. He captained the Spruce Kings to the 2019 BCHL championship, with Coyle as his teammate, and was awarded the Bob Fenton Trophy in 2018 as the BCHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.