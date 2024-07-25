Defenseman Brendon Michaelian Returns to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Brendon Michaelian will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Michaelian, of Wixom, MI, made his ECHL debut with the Walleye last season, scoring seven points (1G, 6A) and six penalty minutes in 29 games. He skated in 14 playoff games for the Fish in 2024, tallying two assists and four penalty minutes. Michaelian also made his pro debut with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL to begin 2023-24, scoring 12 points (2G, 10A) in 22 games prior to coming to Toledo.

Michaelian scored 19 points (3G, 16A) with 23 penalty minutes in 51 games as a professional between Toledo and Fayetteville. Prior to his pro career, the 26-year-old spent time with three collegiate programs, accruing 49 points (11G, 38A) and 67 penalty minutes. Michaelian spent three seasons at Robert Morris University before spending one season each at Ferris State University and Mercyhurst College.

