Dylan Carabia and Michael Marchesan Agree to Terms with Gladiators for 2024-25 Season

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Dylan Carabia and forward Michael Marchesan to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Carabia, 28, is set to embark on his third season with the club, serving as an integral part of the Gladiators blue line.

"I'm eager to come back to the Gladiators organization this upcoming season," Dylan Carabia said. "The fans, community, and staff make it a great place to play. Go Glads!"

During the 2022-23 campaign, his first as a Gladiator, Carabia collected nine points (2g-7a) in 55 games. This past season, the Sebastian, Florida native notched five points (1g-4a) in 68 contests.

Carabia signed with Atlanta following one season in the SPHL, where he suited up with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 55 games as an Ice Flyer, the 6-3, 190 pound defenseman registered 39 points (8g-31a) to go along with a +16 rating, earning him SPHL All-Rookie Team honors for 2021-22.

"Dylan is a top-notch person and a real pro in how he carries himself every day," Derek Nesbitt said. "He is able to play either side and has the ability to fit in with any defensive partner. He takes a lot of pride in playing the game the right way."

Prior to his time with Pensacola, Carabia played three seasons at Salve Regina University (Division III), posting 16 points (3g-13a) in 71 games played.

Marchesan, 23, made his professional debut with the Gladiators this past season, where he recorded 22 points (12g-10a) in 58 games.

"I'm super excited to be back with the Glads this year," Michael Marchesan mentioned. "From the great fans, to having a hungry team this year, I can't wait for October!"

Before turning pro, Marchesan played in the FPHL, mostly as a member of the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup Champion Danbury Hat Tricks. In 46 regular season games with Danbury that season, Marchesan piled up 58 points (34g-24a). In ten post-season games, the left-shot forward added 13 points (8g-5a).

"Marchy [Michael Marchesan] was a very big, raw, talented kid when he made our team out of camp last year," said Derek Nesbitt. "We have had some good talks this summer with him about his role and identity as a pro, and we can't wait to see how he progresses in year two."

Dylan Carabia and Michael Marchesan join Ryan Cranford, Eric Neiley, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players to have signed with Atlanta for next year.

The 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19th, at Gas South Arena, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel at 7 p.m.

