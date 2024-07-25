David Cotton Makes his Return to the Mavericks

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of forward David Cotton.

"David Cotton was our most important trade last season," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "A talented forward, David competes hard on pucks and excels in all situations, logging major minutes. He is a strong presence on and off the ice, embodying the high-caliber and high-character player we want. This major signing should excite Maverick fans for October."

Cotton, 27, will return for the 2024-25 season, marking his first full season with the Kansas City Mavericks. After being traded from the Florida Everblades, he joined the Mavericks and scored 38 points in 41 regular-season games. Cotton added 16 points in 19 playoff games. He also has AHL experience, having played 117 games at the AHL level and scoring 46 points during those contests. Cotton, a center, was a Calder Cup Champion with the Chicago Wolves.

A native of Parker, Texas, Cotton played collegiate hockey at Boston College, where he amassed 127 points in 148 games. He earned the honor of being captain during his final season and received multiple All-Star team honors during his tenure at Boston College.

To see David Cotton and the rest of the Mavericks, secure your season tickets today! Season ticket packages are available by calling 816-252-7825 or by emailing tickets@kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.