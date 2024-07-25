Royals Sign Forwards Noah Prokop, Nolan Welsh for 2024-25 Season

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forwards Noah Prokop and Nolan Welsh have signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Prokop, 24, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Toledo Walleye to begin his professional career on March 13, 2024. A native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Prokop played seven games for Toledo, posting a goal and -1 rating during the 2023-24 campaign. Prokop played five seasons in the NCAA, concluding his collegiate career at the University of St. Thomas in the 2023-24 season. With the Tommies last season, Prokop recorded eight points (3g-5a), 16 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 27 games.

"I couldn't be more excited to sign in Reading for this upcoming season," Prokop stated. "I've heard nothing but great things about the fans and I can't wait for October to play in front of them."

"Noah had the chance to play out of college with a good team in Toledo and now, with his feet wet, I expect him to come in, play hard, play physical and earn his opportunity to move up our lineup," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "Noah is going to provide our team that physicality and that defensive-minded approach that we need to have to win games. He will also help us out in the middle of the ice with a role similar to Jacob Gaucher with Lehigh Valley where he takes a lot of important face-offs."

Among skaters in the Central Collegiate Hockey League, the 6'1", 198-pound, right-shot forward finished T-14th in game-winning goals (2), third in face-off % (.574), and 14th in face-offs won (291) as a member of the Tommies. Prior to the University of St. Thomas, Prokop played at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2019-21) and Colorado College (2021-23). Prokop totaled 21 points (8g-13a), 153 penalty minutes and a -10 rating across 140 NCAA career games.

Prokop played two seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he totaled 45 points (21g-24a), 183 penalty minutes and a -14 rating across 115 games.

Welsh, 25, signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Savannah Ghost Pirates to begin his professional career on March 6, 2024. A native of Whistler, British Columbia, Welsh played three games for Savannah during the 2023-24 season after four seasons in the NCAA for Long Island University. With the Sharks, Welsh collected 51 points (19g-32a), 49 penalty minutes and a -15 rating across 109 NCAA career games.

"I am so excited to be apart of the Royals," Welsh stated. "I have heard nothing but great things about the organization and the fans. I can't wait for this year to start."

"Welsh's potential and what he can provide offensively is something that we can benefit from," Binkley stated. "When we get into the dog days with injuries and call ups, he is going to be a guy that pushes the guys ahead of him in the lineup to move up himself. The big thing he also provides is that scoring ability that fits the mold of a defensive-minded player that is pushing our other guys offensively."

The 6'0", 185-pound, right-shot forward played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for one season with the Victoria Grizzlies (2016-17) and three seasons with the Prince George Spruce Kings (2017-20). With the Spruce Kings, Welsh captured the 2019 BCHL Championship and served as the team's captain for the 2019-20 campaign.

Royals 2024-25 roster:

Forwards (6): Brock Caufield, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Noah Prokop, Shane Sellar, Noah Welsh

Defensemen (3): Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

