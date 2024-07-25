Tyler Bird Signs on for Sixth Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Hockey Club has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract with veteran forward Tyler Bird for the 2024-25 season.

Bird, 27, returns for his sixth season with the Solar Bears after earning career-highs in assists (25) and points (42) during the 2023-24 season, which were fourth most on the roster this past campaign.

The Andover, Mass. native scored his 150th ECHL point, played in his 300th professional game, and became the Solar Bears All-Time games played leader, passing Michael Brodzinski during the 2023-24 season. Bird was presented the Solar Bears Clutch Performer Award, given to the player that finds a way to elevate their game to deliver in some of the team's biggest moments.

Bird is currently leading the Solar Bears in all-time games played (289), second in goals (72), second in penalty minutes (262), and third in game-winning goals (10).

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 334 ECHL games over six seasons with Greenville, Reading, Wheeling, and Orlando, scoring 161 points (75g-86a). Bird has also appeared in 13 American Hockey League games for Syracuse and San Jose, scoring three assists.

Prior to turning pro, Bird played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he recorded 35 points (22g-13a) in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Bird was a fifth-round selection (137th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

