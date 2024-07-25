Scott Einhorn Promoted to President of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment

July 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Scott Einhorn has been promoted to President of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

"Today is truly a very happy day for all of us at Zawyer Sports," said Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann. "I cannot thank Scott enough for his steadfast dedication and relentless work ethic in guiding our company to new heights across all our teams and entities. We are thrilled for him to take on this new role with us as our company continues to succeed and expand in the industry."

Einhorn started with the Jacksonville Icemen since the team's inception in 2017. A runner-up for ECHL Executive of the Year in 2018-19, Einhorn oversees all day-to-day operations for Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, including ticket sales, premium sales, marketing and merchandise. Under Einhorn's guidance, the Jacksonville Icemen have led the ECHL in overall and average attendance in each of the past two seasons, while also leading the league in group sales for three consecutive seasons, while winning the league's Group Sales Department of the Year award three times and were twice voted the number one sports franchise in Jacksonville by Action News Jax.

When Zawyer Sports was established in 2019, Einhorn served as Vice President of both the Icemen and Zawyer Sports, and transitioned into the Chief Operation Officer as the company quickly grew. The company started with 12 employees and now employs over 200 talented individuals across all teams and venues. Einhorn has directed teams under the Zawyer umbrella to dozens of ECHL Team Awards and helped guide the Savannah Ghost Pirates to selling out 68 of 72 home games in the team's first two seasons.

"I want to thank Andy Kaufmann for placing his confidence in me to continue to lead Zawyer Sports," said Einhorn. "I am grateful for the opportunity, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished as a company. I am fortunate to work with so many talented people who have been pivotal in our success and we could not have reached the status we have without their efforts."

Prior to helping start up the Icemen, Einhorn oversaw all sales and marketing efforts for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League. Before that, he led all ticket sales efforts for the Orlando Solar Bears from their inaugural ECHL season, setting ticket records and helping the team earn the league's Ticket Sales Department of the Year award in 2014-15.

Einhorn resides in St. John's County with his wife Brianna, their two children and black lab. He attended Binghamton University in New York where he received his BA and MBA.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment was founded by Andy Kaufmann in 2018 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. For more information, visit www.zawyersports.com.

