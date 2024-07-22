Mariners Sign Defenseman Christian Berger

July 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed defenseman Christian Berger for the 2024-2025 season, the team announced on Monday. Berger will look to make his professional debut this season, as he joins the Mariners from NCAA Division I Penn State University.

Berger, 24, is a native of St. Louis, MO, and was the captain of the Nittany Lions in 2023-24. During his senior season, his posted six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 30 games.

In his junior campaign, Berger was the team's top scorer from the blue line, when he put up 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists). Over his four years at Penn State, he skated in 129 career games, scoring nine goals and adding 33 assists.

A Big Ten Distinguished Scholar each of the last two seasons, Berger followed in the collegiate footsteps of his older brother Chase, a forward who also wore the "C" for the program. Chase went onto to play in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and is still active, having played the last three seasons in Europe.

Berger becomes the third Nittany Lion alumnus to recently sign with the Mariners, following forwards Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo who were on the 2023-24 roster, joining the team in March.

Prior to Penn State, Berger played junior hockey for the United States Hockey League's Madison Capitols.

"This experience is going to be a bit more hockey than in college so I'm excited for that," said Berger. "It's going to be a challenge; it's going to be different. But I'm going to try and embrace that as much as I can and just enjoy it. Have fun, work hard and I'm pretty excited to do that."

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

