Goaltender Zachary Émond Returns to the Lions
July 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with St-Cyprien, Quebec native Zachary Émond.
The goalkeeper will be entering his second season with the Lions.
Émond played in 17 games with the Lions in the 2023-24 season, recording 9 wins, 7 losses and 1 overtime loss.
"Zach" had three shutouts in 2023-24, including back-to-back shutouts in the final two games of the season to help the Lions clinch a playoff spot.
Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics
