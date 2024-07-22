Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Ryan Verrier for 2024-25 Season

July 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Verrier to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Verrier, 25, re-signs in Worcester for his second full season with the team. The Reading, MA native first joined the Railers for eight games at the end of his senior year at the University of New Hampshire during the 2021-22 season. Verrier played his first full professional season for the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League before joining the Railers again for the full 23-24 campaign. Verrier led the Railers in plus-minus this past season at +9, to go with 16 points (4G, 12A) in 58 games.

"We are very excited to have Ryan returning," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "For me, he was our biggest surprise last season. His game had improved so much from his last time with us at the end of the 2021-22 season. He's a player that we could count on in every situation and excelled at anything we needed him to do. As great as he was for us on the ice, he was even better in the locker room as a teammate. Our defensive corps just took another huge step with Ryan coming back to Worcester."

During his time at UNH, the 6'0 ¬Â³, 194lb defenseman scored 23 points (5G, 18A) in 116 games played. Verrier played prep school hockey locally at Austin Prep based out of Reading, MA, where he scored 35 points (13G, 22A) in 78 games.

"It was a done deal when I got my first opportunity to be here, it's a done deal getting my second opportunity to be here," Verrier said. "I'm excited to get back and play in front of the fans again."

"It's just such a great place to play hockey. New England is such a hockey area. The fans are great, the excitement around the sport is great, and I'm excited for the opportunity to get the team back to the playoffs."

The Railers have announced six players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Verrier joins Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the six signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.