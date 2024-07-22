Solar Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
July 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its home opening game of the 2024-25 season against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center in Orlando.
Tickets for Opening Night on October 26 will go on sale on August 1 at 10:00am.
The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2024-25 season is subject to change.
View the ECHL 2024-25 season schedule (all game dates, times and opponents subject to change)
Under the current schedule, Orlando's season-opening game would be in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, October 18 at 7:05 p.m.
Orlando Solar Bears Season Opener / Home Opener By The Numbers:
Season Opener: 4-6-1-1 (2012-2023)
Season Opener at Home: 3-3-0-1
Season Opener on Road: 1-3-1-0
Season Opener All-Time vs. GRN: 2-0-0-0
Home Opener All-Time vs. SAV: N/A
Orlando is slated to host 36 regular season home games over the course of the 2024-25 season, featuring seven different opponents. Orlando will welcome South Division foes South Carolina Stingrays, Florida Everblades, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Atlanta Gladiators. The Solar Bears will host the Toledo Walleye in non-divisional play and will travel to Toledo to play the Walleye and to Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder.
2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships On Sale Now: Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Tickets Memberships start as low as $405.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 22, 2024
- Royals Re-Sign Connor McMenamin, Powell Connor for 2024-25 Season - Reading Royals
- Virginia Native Osmundson Set to Return to the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Ryan Verrier for 2024-25 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Sign Defenseman Christian Berger - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Name Brandon Mashinter Third Head Coach in Team History - Jacksonville Icemen
- Golfer & Sponsor Spots Available for Reading Royals 19th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament on Monday, October 14 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2024-25 Season
- Orlando Solar Bears Capture Marketing Department of the Year at ECHL Summer Meetings
- Tampa Bay Lightning to Host Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason Action in Orlando
- Solar Bears Submit Season-Ending Roster