Solar Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

July 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its home opening game of the 2024-25 season against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center in Orlando.

Tickets for Opening Night on October 26 will go on sale on August 1 at 10:00am.

The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2024-25 season is subject to change.

View the ECHL 2024-25 season schedule (all game dates, times and opponents subject to change)

Under the current schedule, Orlando's season-opening game would be in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, October 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Orlando Solar Bears Season Opener / Home Opener By The Numbers:

Season Opener: 4-6-1-1 (2012-2023)

Season Opener at Home: 3-3-0-1

Season Opener on Road: 1-3-1-0

Season Opener All-Time vs. GRN: 2-0-0-0

Home Opener All-Time vs. SAV: N/A

Orlando is slated to host 36 regular season home games over the course of the 2024-25 season, featuring seven different opponents. Orlando will welcome South Division foes South Carolina Stingrays, Florida Everblades, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Atlanta Gladiators. The Solar Bears will host the Toledo Walleye in non-divisional play and will travel to Toledo to play the Walleye and to Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder.

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships On Sale Now: Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Tickets Memberships start as low as $405.

