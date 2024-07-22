Alex Frye Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, welcome the return of forward Alex Frye, who has agreed to terms on an ECHL standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Frye, 25, enters his second full season with the Solar Bears after scoring 34 points (20g-14a) in 67 games during the 2023-24 campaign. In 74 career games with Orlando, the 6-foot, 197-pound forward has 40 points (21g-19a).

Frye also added five assists in 11 games during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Edmond, Oklahoma native appeared in 130 NCAA hockey games over four seasons at University of Alaska-Anchorage and Northern Michigan University, scoring 59 points (30g-29a).

Prior to his collegiate experience, Frye scored 118 points (60g-58a) over three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Philadelphia / Jamestown Rebels and Topeka Roadrunners. Frye spent the 2015-16 season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording eight points (3g-5a) in 55 games.

