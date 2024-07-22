Virginia Native Osmundson Set to Return to the Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday afternoon they have signed forward Brandon Osmundson to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Osmundson, 25, is now the fourth player to sign a contract with Norfolk for the next year.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, Osmundson signed a contract with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL). He received an invite to Admirals Training Camp under an amateur tryout contract (ATO) in October. He returned to Huntsville and started the season with the Havoc. Osmundson scored nine goals and posted four assists in just 16 games with Huntsville. On December 10, he received his first promotion to the ECHL with his hometown team - the Norfolk Admirals.

Admirals forward Brandon Osmundson celebrates his first goal at Norfolk Scope on January 21, 2024 against the Newfoundland Growlers | Photo: Paul Jensen Osmundson would go on to play in 43 regular games and eight playoff contests with Norfolk. He scored his first Admirals' goal on December 31 against the Wheeling Nailers. On January 21, he scored his first goal at Norfolk Scope against the Newfoundland Growlers.

"Brandon came in on a call-up and provided a spark for our club," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "As time went on, his spark turned into sustained energy & stability on the penalty-kill and depth-center minutes."

Osmundson finished with 29 regular season points (9g, 20a) and a +20 rating, which was tied for the team lead with Danny Katic and Darick Louis-Jean.

"I'm super excited to be back home in Norfolk for the upcoming season," said Osmundson. "The team made significant improvements last year and we look to continue that into this season. Our goal is to bring a championship back to the city of Norfolk. I can't wait to be play in-front of the best fans at the Scope once again."

"Having him back just shows the belief we have in him down the middle," added Carr. "He had flashes of offense late last season and that is something we want him to continue at the start of this year."

Growing up in Chesapeake, which is seven miles from Norfolk Scope, Osmundson was an Admirals' season-ticket holder. He also made his way up the ranks with the Hampton Roads Whalers at the Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex. He started at the Learn to Play Program from the age of four, then played all of his travel & youth hockey with the Whalers. Eventually, Osmundson worked his way to the Whalers junior program with the USPHL Elite and Premier teams.

