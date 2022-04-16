Solar Bears Eliminated from Playoffs in 3-1 Loss to Icemen
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (33-31-6-1) saw their playoff hopes and the 2021-22 regular season come to an end tonight as they fell 3-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen (40-27-3-2) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Tye Felhaber scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears to tie the game at 1-1 late in the first period, but Travis Howe netted the eventual game-winner minutes later when he batted in his own rebound past Brad Barone.
The Icemen sealed the game in the third period with an empty-net tally.
1st Period
JAX Goal: Ara Nazarian (13) at 13:11. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Brandon Fortunato.
ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (9) at 15:39. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk.
JAX Goal: Travis Howe (3) at 18:52. Assisted by Ben Hawerchuk and Jacob Panetta.
SHOTS: ORL 4, JAX 9
2nd Period
SHOTS: ORL 8, JAX 9
3rd Period
JAX Goal: Abbott Girduckis (18) [EN] at 19:36. Assisted by Brandon Fortunato.
SHOTS: ORL 4, JAX 4
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 19-for-21
JAX: François Brassard, 15-for-16
NOTABLES:
Tristin Langan finished the season as Orlando's scoring leader with 47 points (15g-32a) in 51 games; Langan also became the all-time leading scorer in club history - he now has 147 points (56g-91a) in 166 games with Orlando.
Brad Barone set single-season club marks for games played (48), minutes (2,695), saves (1,357) and matched the club record for wins with 23.
