Oilers Fall to Rush in Final Regular Season Game
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers lost 5-2 to Rapid City at The Monument on Saturday night, closing out the regular season.
Brett Gravelle opened the scoring 1:50 in, squeezing the puck through Ryan Ruck to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead. Tanner Lischynsky tied the game 10:03 later, wiring a shot from the blue line past Dillon Kelley. Calder Brooks put Rapid City up 2-1 with 34 seconds remaining in the period, snapping the puck inside the post.
Gabriel Chabot tallied the lone goal of the second frame, clapping home a rebound 3:05 into the period, extending Rapid City's lead to two.
Gravelle scored his second of the game with 6:32 left, giving the Rush a 4-1 lead. Brooks tallied his second of the night 15:47 into the period, making it a 5-1 game. Max Golod closed the score line 5-2, blasting a one timer from the right circle with 1:57 remaining. Golod's goal came on the power play, ending the night 1/1 on the advantage.
The Oilers will open the postseason on the road at Utah on a date to be announced later.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now!
