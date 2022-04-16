Playoff-Bound Lions Finish the Regular-Season this Afternoon

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







It was quite the performance the Lions gave the 4,102 fans in attendance at Colisée Vidéotron last night, as the team's convincing 5-0 victory against the Worcester Railers clinched third place in the North Division and a ticket to postseason play.

Considering this is Trois-Rivières first season in the ECHL, the team can definitely be very proud of what it has accomplished, all the more so considering the trials and tribulations that were experienced throughout the season.

Even though the Lions are heading to the playoffs, there remains a lot at stake this afternoon: The Railers are in a must-win situation if they wish to join Trois-Rivières in the postseason. Worcester has to win and hope they end the season with one more point than the Maine Mariners. Otherwise, it will be Maine that grabs the fourth and final playoff berth. Maine plays the Newfoundland Growlers at 6:00 p.m. today in Portland, Maine.

The current standings see Trois-Rivières in third place with a .529 winning percentage, Maine in fourth place with a .507 winning percentage and Worcester in fifth place and on the outside looking in with a .500 winning percentage.

Puck drop at Colisée Vidéotron this afternoon is 3:00 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Justin Ducharme had three assists in last night's 5-0 win and has 10-14-24 totals in 34 games.

Railers' forward Jordan Smotherman will be heavily counted upon today if Worcester hopes to move on. The team's leading goal scorer and points-getter has 30-21-51 totals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.