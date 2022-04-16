ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 16, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):
Greenville:
Joey Matthews, D
SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Tyler Poulsen, F from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Delete Liam MacDougall, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Fort Wayne:
Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve
Add Kellen Jones, F activated from reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Delete Skylar Garver, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Tanner Nagel, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve
Add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Wheeling:
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG
Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D activated from reserve
Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Almeida, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F returned from loan to Bakersfield
Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by NY Islanders
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Forbes Brisebois, G released as EBUG
