ECHL Transactions - April 16

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):

Greenville:

Joey Matthews, D

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Tyler Poulsen, F from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Delete Liam MacDougall, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Fort Wayne:

Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Jones, F activated from reserve

Add Kellen Jones, F activated from reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Delete Skylar Garver, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Nagel, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve

Add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Zac Robbins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Wheeling:

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D activated from reserve

Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Almeida, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F returned from loan to Bakersfield

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by NY Islanders

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Forbes Brisebois, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.