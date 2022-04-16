Iowa Scores Twice in Third But Allen Wins It in OT, 3-2

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Allen, Texas - The Iowa Heartlanders finished their inaugural season with a 6-3 loss to the Allen Americans Saturday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Iowa finished their inaugural season with a 29-33-9-1 record, good for 68 points. The Heartlanders will open the 2022-23 season in October 2022 at Xtream Arena.

Iowa allowed the game's first two goals but got the board with a Ryan Kuffner man-up strike in the first period's final three minutes. With 2:50 to go, Zach White dished over Kuffner. The former NHL-er broke to the right slot and snapped it low and through the goalie's five-hole. He finished with 18 goals this season, tied with Zach White for third on the team.

In the second, Allen broke the game open with three strikes, including Spencer Asuchak's second of the night that made it 5-1 with 33.7 left in the middle period.

Bryce Misley knotted a man-up goal from the right circle at 2:21 of the third and Kaid Oliver scored Iowa's final goal of the season on the power play at 15:39, assisted by Kuffner.

Luke Peressini made 40 saves in victory.

Hunter Jones took the loss with 30 denials.

Season ticket memberships, group plans, and other ticket options are available for Iowa's second ECHL season, which starts October 2022 at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.