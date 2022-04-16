K-Wings Drop Season Finale against Walleye
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Toledo Walleye (49-19-2-2) exploded with five goals in the second period, and beat the Kalamazoo Wings (36-35-1-0) in the regular season finale Saturday at Huntington Center, 9-2.
Kalamazoo came out strong in the first, tying the game 1-1 at the 11:51 mark on the power play.
On the play, Jake Slaker (18) ripped home a one-timer from the right circle. Erik Bradford (31) and Justin Murray (24) assisted on the goal.
Then Toledo added one just before the break and five more in the second to take a commanding 7-1 lead into the intermission.
The K-Wings then connected on the power play again at the 3:27 mark of the third. Same three players, same setup but a different shot. This time, Slaker (19) wristed home his second of the game from the right circle. Bradford (32) and Murray (25) assisted on the goal.
Jake Kielly (1-3-1-0) made 17 saves in the loss, and Trevor Gorsuch made 8 saves in relief.
The Kalamazoo Wings finished the season ranked No. 5 in the Central Division.
Stay tuned to the K-Wings social channels over the coming weeks for the 2022-23 schedule release.
Thank you, Kalamazoo, for another historic season.
