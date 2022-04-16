Gladiators Announce Dates for First Round of 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced dates for the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs following their 5-3 loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night.
The Gladiators will take on the third-seeded Jacksonville Icemen in a best-of-seven series, starting on Thursday, Apr. 21 in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The two teams will collide again the next night on Friday, Apr. 22.
After a few days of rest, Games 3 and 4 will be held in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Thursday, Apr. 28.
If necessary, the series heads to Atlanta for Game 5 on Sunday, May 1. Games 6 and 7 will follow on Monday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 4 at Gas South Arena if necessary.
Despite holding the higher seed, the Gladiators are forced to start on the road for the first four games of the series. Scheduling conflicts at Gas South Arena prevent the Gladiators from playing any of the first four games of the series at home.
All games will start at 7:00 PM aside from Game 5 which's start time is to be determined.
Atlanta will hold the right to the last change in Game 3, along with Games 5-7. --
For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
Crunch Fitness is the Official Fitness Partner for the Atlanta Gladiators. Crunch is a diverse community; what we have is a culture of fun; what there is, is room for everyone: all kinds of people with all kinds of goals who've chosen to come reach them with us. Crunch. No Judgments. For more about Crunch Fitness, visit HERE.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.
