Americans Can Clinch a Playoff Spot with a Win Tonight against Iowa
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), close out the regular season tonight at 7:05 pm against the Iowa Heartlanders, in the third game of a three-game series. The two teams have split the first two games with the Americans winning a thriller last night in overtime. Tickets for tonight's regular season finale are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: TBD
Overtime Thriller: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night by a score of 3-2 at CUTX Arena. The Americans tied the game late in the third period on a Spencer Asuchak pass to Ryan Lohin for a back-door goal to even the game at 2-2. The game would head to overtime with the Americans getting the first break of the extra session. Iowa's Kris Bennett took a four-minute penalty for high sticking and gave the home team the early advantage. Chad Butcher connected with Josh Winquist who fired a one-timer into the Iowa net giving the Americans the victory, and fourth place overall in the Mountain Division with one game remaining. Luke Peressini stopped 33 of 35 Iowa shots to earn the win.
One Game, Winner Take All: The Allen Americans can claim a spot in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win tonight over the Iowa Heartlanders. Allen can also clinch a playoff spot with an Idaho loss tonight to Utah. The Americans can claim third place in the Mountain Division with a win and a Tulsa loss to Rapid City in regulation.
Costello Returns: Chad Costello missed the last six games with an upper body injury. He returned to the Allen lineup last night and played 16 minutes with one shot on net. If he is in the lineup tonight for Allen, he will play in his 66th game this season. It will be the first time he won't play in all 72 regular season games with the Americans.
Paulsen Released: The Americans announced on Friday that forward Tyler Paulsen has been released. Paulsen had not recorded a point in his last six games. The 5- foot-8 forward was acquired earlier this season from Worcester and it was his second stint with Allen.
Comparing Allen and Iowa:
Allen Americans:
Home: 19-13-3-0
Away: 15-15-5-1
Overall: 34-28-8-1
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (26) Chad Costello
Assists: (42) Chad Costello
Points: (68) Chad Costello
+/-: (+16) Jake Kearley
PIM: (135) Darian Skeoch
Iowa Heartlanders:
Home: 15-15-5-1
Road: 14-17-4-0
Overall: 29-32-9-1
Last 10: 2-6-2-0
Iowa Heartlanders Team Leaders:
Goals: (35) Kris Bennett
Assists: (45) Ryan Kuffner
Points: (73) Kris Bennett
+/-: (+11) Zach White
PIM: (171) Luke Nogard.
