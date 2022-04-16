Watts Heads Back to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that forward Brayden Watts has been released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to Wichita.

Watts returns after making his second trip to Bakersfield this season. He has 46 points (13g, 33a) in 51 games this year for the Thunder. The Bakersfield native has played in four games this year for his hometown team.

