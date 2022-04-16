Watts Heads Back to Wichita
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that forward Brayden Watts has been released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to Wichita.
Watts returns after making his second trip to Bakersfield this season. He has 46 points (13g, 33a) in 51 games this year for the Thunder. The Bakersfield native has played in four games this year for his hometown team.
Fandemonium is here! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.
The team will also be wearing a special Fandemonium uniform. Fans can bid on these great looking jerseys on the DASH Auction platform. Click here to bid starting at 5 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts
