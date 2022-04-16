Wichita Closes Season Tonight at Home vs. Kansas City

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Olivier Rodrigue vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Olivier Rodrigue vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, finishes the regular season tonight at home against rival, Kansas City.

Tonight is third meeting this week between the Thunder and the Mavericks. Wichita took a 5-1 win on Wednesday night while Kansas City claimed a 3-1 victory last night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The two teams combined for 89 penalty minutes and got heated in the final seconds of the contest.

Wichita is 3-1-1 at home this season against Kansas City. Tonight is the 15th and final meeting of the year between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 81-56-21 against KC and 42-26-6 at home in the series against the Mavericks

The Thunder are in seventh place with 63 points and a .444 winning percentage. The Mavericks are in sixth place with 69 points and a .486 mark.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 53 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 51 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 58 points. Peter Crinella is second with 50 points.

Fandemonium is here! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.

The team will also be wearing a special Fandemonium uniform. Fans can bid on these great looking jerseys on the DASH Auction platform.

Tickets for our final home game of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.