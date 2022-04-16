Maine Mariners Can Clinch First Ever Playoff Appearance Today

PORTLAND, ME - After a dramatic 2-1 overtime win against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night, the Maine Mariners play their final game of the 2021-22 regular season tonight, with the opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history. The Mariners host the Newfoundland at 6:00 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena. If they win, they're in.

The Worcester Railers, who are currently behind the Mariners by .007 percentage points, are playing the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3:00 PM. If the Railers lose in regulation, the Mariners will clinch a playoff spot before taking the ice. If the Railers win their game or lose in overtime/shootout, the Mariners must at least match their result to clinch.

Below is a summary of today's scenarios:

Mariners make playoffs IF:

-Trois-Rivieres defeats Worcester in regulation (3 PM game)

-Mariners defeat Newfoundland (6 PM game)

-Trois-Rivieres defeats Worcester in overtime/shootout AND Mariners lose to Newfoundland in overtime/shootout

Mariners miss playoffs IF:

-Worcester defeats Trois-Rivieres AND Mariners lose to Newfoundland

-Trois-Rivieres defeats Worcester in overtime/shootout AND Mariners lose to Newfoundland in regulation

