Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: April 16, 2022
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (33-30-6-1 / .521) conclude their 2021-22 regular season schedule tonight when they face the Jacksonville Icemen (39-27-3-2 / .585) at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Solar Bears must win tonight, while Greenville must lose in regulation at Norfolk for Orlando to avoid elimination from playoff contention.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The Magic Number for the Solar Bears to secure a berth in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs is six points (earned by Orlando/lost by Greenville); Greenville's Magic Number is one point (earned by Greenville/lost by Orlando).
Orlando has already won the regular season series against Jacksonville, owning a record of 8-5-0-0 through 13 games; the Solar Bears hosted the Icemen earlier this week in Tuesday's home finale, a 6-2 win.
Tristin Langan leads Orlando in scoring against the Icemen with 11 points (3g-8a) in 10 games.
Tyler Bird has a three-game goal/point streak (3g-2a).
Ross Olsson has a three-game assist/point streak (1g-4a).
Jacksonville is already assured a playoff spot and is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the South Division, and will face either Atlanta or Florida in the South Division Semifinals.
