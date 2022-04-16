Fuel Name Duncan Dalmao Head Coach

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have named Duncan Dalmao as the 4th head coach in franchise history.

Dalmao, 43, is set to become a professional head coach for the first time in his career after taking the reigns as the Fuel's interim head coach on March 14.

"We are thrilled to be removing the interim tag from Duncan's title and name him the next head coach of the Indy Fuel," said Fuel owner Jim Hallett. "We appreciate Duncan's dedication and his vision to work towards building a highly competitive team."

The native of Toronto, Ontario will continue his coaching career as head coach after he served as assistant coach of the Brampton Beast for two seasons and the Fuel during the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, Dalmao served as the associate coach of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 team.

Prior to his coaching career, Dalmao played 11 professional seasons between North America and Europe. After playing three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Dalmao played in 391 ECHL games tallying 49 goals and 152 assists with the Birmingham Bulls, Pee Dee Pride Roanoake Express, and Greenville Grrrowl while earning the 2001 ECHL Defenseman of the Year award.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.