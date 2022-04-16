Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers settled for a single point for the second straight night after falling 4-3 in a shootout in Portland, Maine on Saturday night.
Tyler Boland opened the scoring by placing a backhand shot behind Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. The Mariners responded with 2 of their own goals in the first period by Mathew Santos and Cameron Askew.
Both teams were held without a goal as the Mariners gripped a one-goal lead, the Growlers registered 10 shots on goal in the second frame while the Mariners mustered 10.
The third period was more eventful as Isaac Johnson tied the game for the Growlers just 47 seconds in. Nearly 9 minutes later the Mariners scored a goal that needed a lengthy review after it looked like it found the crossbar behind Growlers goalie Rylan Parenteau, upon review it was deemed to have crossed the goal line. A few moments later Parenteau would find the scoresheet by adding an assist on a slick breakaway goal by Growlers forward Jeremy McKenna, a goal that would force overtime for the Growlers.
After a scoreless overtime frame, the Growlers could not find the back of the net in the shootout allowing for Mathew Santos to cement a Mariners victory. A victory that would secure their place in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Quick Hits
Rylan Parenteau made his second straight start in the Growlers net, recording 23 saves on 26 shots and 1 assist.
Ben Finkelstein registered 3 assists.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - M. Santos
2. MNE - S. Lekkas
3. NFL - B. Finkelstein
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022
- Cyclones End Season with 4-2 Loss in Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Toledo Wins Brabham Cup Title - ECHL
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout - Newfoundland Growlers
- Maine Mariners Clinch First Ever Playoff Berth - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Name Duncan Dalmao Head Coach - Indy Fuel
- Lions End the Regular Season with Back-To-Back Wins - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Watts Heads Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, April 16, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Season Tonight at Home vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Seek Win at Home for Shot at Brabham Cup - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars/Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Can Clinch a Playoff Spot with a Win Tonight against Iowa - Allen Americans
- Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: April 16, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Playoff-Bound Lions Finish the Regular-Season this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Lock up Division Title in Final Regular-Season Game - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Can Clinch First Ever Playoff Appearance Today - Maine Mariners
- Americans Need Overtime to Beat Iowa - Allen Americans
- Royals Capture Division & Conference Title in OT Win - Reading Royals
- Raabe's Hat Trick Leads Grizz to Division Title - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout
- Growlers Bested 2-1 in OT by Mariners
- Growlers Edged out by Cyclones 5-4
- Recap: Growlers Double up Cyclones 6-3
- Growlers Take Down Cyclones 3-2