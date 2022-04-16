Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers settled for a single point for the second straight night after falling 4-3 in a shootout in Portland, Maine on Saturday night.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring by placing a backhand shot behind Mariners goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. The Mariners responded with 2 of their own goals in the first period by Mathew Santos and Cameron Askew.

Both teams were held without a goal as the Mariners gripped a one-goal lead, the Growlers registered 10 shots on goal in the second frame while the Mariners mustered 10.

The third period was more eventful as Isaac Johnson tied the game for the Growlers just 47 seconds in. Nearly 9 minutes later the Mariners scored a goal that needed a lengthy review after it looked like it found the crossbar behind Growlers goalie Rylan Parenteau, upon review it was deemed to have crossed the goal line. A few moments later Parenteau would find the scoresheet by adding an assist on a slick breakaway goal by Growlers forward Jeremy McKenna, a goal that would force overtime for the Growlers.

After a scoreless overtime frame, the Growlers could not find the back of the net in the shootout allowing for Mathew Santos to cement a Mariners victory. A victory that would secure their place in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Quick Hits

Rylan Parenteau made his second straight start in the Growlers net, recording 23 saves on 26 shots and 1 assist.

Ben Finkelstein registered 3 assists.

Three Stars:

1. MNE - M. Santos

2. MNE - S. Lekkas

3. NFL - B. Finkelstein

