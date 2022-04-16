Nailers & Komets Gear up for First Round Series
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets got one more tune-up before their playoff series begins, as they collided at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. Wheeling ran into a strong goaltending performance by Samuel Harvey, who stopped all 29 shots he faced, while Fort Wayne got a pair of goals from Jordan Martel in a 5-0 home ice win.
There were 15 total shots on goal in the first period, and two of them went in - both for the home side. The first marker came during a Wheeling power play, as the Komets struck shorthanded for the second straight night. Matt Alvaro slid a pass through the slot to Anthony Petruzzelli, who swerved in a backhander from the right side of the ice. Fort Wayne added to its lead less than five minutes later. Zach Tolkinen powered a shot on goal from the right point, which was booted away. However, the rebound went right to Shawn Szydlowski who directed a shot back in from the left circle.
The Komets added to their lead in the early stages of the middle frame. Matt Alvaro delievered a pass to Jordan Martel, who let a wrist shot go from straight away, and was able to find the back of the net.
Martel tossed in his second of the night from the center point, then helped to create the final goal of the evening, as he drove to the net and produced a rebound, which was stashed in by Mark Rassell for the 5-0 final.
Samuel Harvey earned the shutout for Fort Wayne, as he blocked away all 29 shots he faced. Evan Moyse suffered the defeat for the Nailers, as he made 27 saves on 32 shots.
The Nailers will open up the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday night at 8:00, when they play game one against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Game two will be on Saturday night in Fort Wayne as well, starting at 7:30. Wheeling will host games three, four, and five (if necessary) on Wednesday, April 27th, Friday, April 29th, and Saturday, April 30th, with all three home contests starting at 7:10. The Nailers want you to join #NailersArmy and get your playoff tickets now by visiting wheelingnailers.com or by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
