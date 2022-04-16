Gladiators Falter in Regular Season Finale
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-24-4-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (42-20-6-4) in a 5-3 defeat on Saturday at Hertz Arena in the final game of the regular season. With the loss, the Glads lock into second place in the South Division and will face the Jacksonville Icemen (40-27-3-2) in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
First Star: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - two goals
Second Star: Levko Koper (FLA) - goal, assist
Third Star: Lukas Kaelble (FLA) - two assists
Four-and-a-half minutes into the second period, Florida's Michael Neville smeared Cody Sylvester against the wall and was given a five-minute major for boarding. The Glads took the lead on the ensuing power play after Derek Nesbitt found Sanghoon Shin open in the slot. Shin fired the puck on goal, and Hugo Roy cleaned up the rebound for his 21st tally of the season (7:59).
Later in the second period, Josh Thrower forced Neville to answer the bell for his hit on Sylvester. Thrower dealt several right-handed hammers and knocked Neville down to the ice.
Derek Nesbitt cashed in with a power-play goal on his birthday just 40 seconds into the third period to put Atlanta up 2-0 (0:40).
Shortly after Nesbitt's tally, Florida opened the floodgates and poured in three quick goals from Levko Koper (1:19), Alex Aleardi (1:55), and Blake Winiecki (2:09) in a span of 50 seconds.
Peter Bates tied the game at 3-3 for Atlanta when he tipped in a Josh McKechney shot in the middle of the third period (9:33).
Joe Pendenza took over for Florida and tabbed a pair of tallies to put the Everblades ahead for good (12:45 and 14:54).
The Gladiators finish second in the South Division and will take on the third-seed Jacksonville Icemen in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022
- Gladiators Announce Dates for First Round of 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Ends Season with 4-1 Loss vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Iowa Scores Twice in Third But Allen Wins It in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers & Komets Gear up for First Round Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Secure Brabham Cup Title with 9-2 Blowout of Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Falter in Regular Season Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Eliminated from Playoffs in 3-1 Loss to Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Blades Claim South Division Title in Regular Season Finale - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones End Season with 4-2 Loss in Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Toledo Wins Brabham Cup Title - ECHL
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout - Newfoundland Growlers
- Maine Mariners Clinch First Ever Playoff Berth - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Name Duncan Dalmao Head Coach - Indy Fuel
- Lions End the Regular Season with Back-To-Back Wins - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Watts Heads Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, April 16, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Season Tonight at Home vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Seek Win at Home for Shot at Brabham Cup - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars/Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Can Clinch a Playoff Spot with a Win Tonight against Iowa - Allen Americans
- Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: April 16, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Playoff-Bound Lions Finish the Regular-Season this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Lock up Division Title in Final Regular-Season Game - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Can Clinch First Ever Playoff Appearance Today - Maine Mariners
- Americans Need Overtime to Beat Iowa - Allen Americans
- Royals Capture Division & Conference Title in OT Win - Reading Royals
- Raabe's Hat Trick Leads Grizz to Division Title - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Gladiators Announce Dates for First Round of 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs
- Gladiators Falter in Regular Season Finale
- Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game
- Gladiators Gain Crucial Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss
- Glads Hit Road with Eyes on Division Title