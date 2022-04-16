Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars/Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center

April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (36-32-2-1, 75 points, .528 points %) at Utah Grizzlies (41-27-2-1, 85 points, .599 points %)

Saturday, April 16, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloHockey.

It's the last game of the 2021-22 regular season. Utah is 8-6-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Utah has won 3 of their last 4 vs Idaho, outscoring the Steelheads 13 to 7. It's Fan Appreciation Weekend and Star Wars Night at Maverik Center. Utah has played great at home this season with a 22-13 record, outscoring opponents 125 to 104. 1 player to keep an eye on is James Shearer, who has a point in 6 straight games.

This Week's Games

April 15, 2022 - Idaho 3 Utah 4 - Dakota Raabe scored his first 3 professional goals. Raabe is the 20th different Grizzlies skater to score their first pro goal this season. Johnny Walker added a goal for Utah. Peyton Jones saved 34 of 37 to earn his 17th win of the season. James Shearer had 2 third period assists. Nate Clurman added 2 assists.

April 16, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Star Wars Night. Fan Appreciation Night. Shoot For Your Seat after the game.

Grizzlies Win Division Championship

The Grizz clinched the Mountain Division regular season title with the 4-3-win last night. It's the first division title in club history.

Final Division Spot Breakdown: Grizzlies History

1st: 1 time (2021-22)

2nd: 2 seasons. Both were in the IHL era.

3rd: 11 seasons.

4th: 8 seasons.

5th: 2 seasons.

6th: 1 season

7th: 2 seasons.

Playoff Bound Again

For the Grizzlies reaching the playoffs is nothing new. Utah is in the playoffs for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where a postseason was held.

Have a Night Dakota Raabe

It was a night to remember for Dakota Raabe, who scored his first 3 professional goals in the April 15th win vs Idaho. Raabe has 6 points in his last 4 games (3 goals, 3 assists) and is making a smooth transition to the pro game. Raabe played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2021, where he scored 11 goals and 22 assists in 4 seasons. Raabe's career high in goals was 5, which came in his sophomore season in 2018-19. This season he played at Sacred Heart University at a graduate transfer and had 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 34 games.

Grizzlies Hat Tricks

Trey Bradley - December 29, 2021 at Rapid City.

Ben Tardif - March 12, 2022 vs Kansas City.

Dakota Raabe - April 14, 2022 vs Idaho.

For all 3 players it was their first pro hat trick.

Number 42 Gets the Win on Jackie Robinson Day

Goaltender Peyton Jones has been solid in his 2nd season with Utah. In his last 3 games (All against Idaho) Jones has a 2-1 record with a .933 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average. Peyton wears number 42 which is the same number Jackie Robinson wore with the Brooklyn Dodgers. April 15, 2022 was the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's Major League debut. Wearing number 42 is not Peyton's only baseball connection as his brother, Nolan Jones currently plays for the AAA Columbus Clippers in the Cleveland Guardians organization. Nolan was a 2nd round pick by Cleveland in the 2016 baseball draft.

Martin and Tardif Named First Team All-Rookie

Defenseman Luke Martin and Forward Ben Tardif were each named to the ECHL All-Rookie team on April 13. Martin ranks second among all league rookies with 32 assists and 42 points and is tied for seventh with 10 goals. Luke has produced on the power play as he has 13 power play points. Martin played his college hockey at the University of Michigan from 2016-2020. Last season he split time with Texas (AHL) and Greenville (ECHL) but kept his rookie status by playing in less than 25 pro games. Luke was a 2nd round pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Tardif leads all league rookies with 39 assists and is 2nd with 59 points. Tardif is 7th among rookies with 13 power play assists and is 8th with 182 shots on goal. Benjamin leads the Grizzlies with 19 multiple point games. He is 2nd in the league with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif was the QMJHL Playoff MVP in 2021, leading Victoriaville to the championship.

D'Astous Named First Team All-League

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous was named first team All-ECHL. In 52 games this season Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists). He leads Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). He also leads the team and all league defenseman with 7 game winning goals. He is the 6th different defenseman in league history to score at least 26 goals in a single season and only the 2nd since 2000.

MOST GOALS, DEFENSEMAN, SEASON

28 - Jay Neal (Toledo, 1994-95)

27 - Chris Valicevic (Louisiana, 1999-2000)

26 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah, 2021-22)

26 - Les Lancaster (Allen, 2020-21)

26 - Rick Corriveau (Toledo, 1994-95)

26 - Joe Cook (Columbus, 1993-94)

Past Grizzlies First Team All-League *ECHL era

Tim McGauley - 2nd team all-ECHL - 2019-20.

Caleb Herbert - 1st team all-ECHL - 2018-19.

Nick Tuzzolino - 2nd team all-ECHL - 2012-13.

Ryan Kinasewich - 1st team all-ECHL - 2009-10. Kinasewich was 2nd team all-ECHL in 2005-06.

These May Be the Glory Days

Utah has a record of 41-27-2-1 this season. The 41 wins are the most since in team history since the 2001-02 Grizzlies went 40-29-6-5 in the first season of the AHL era.

Most Wins in Team History

1995-96: 49 (Turner Cup Champions).

1997-98: 47.

1999-2000: 45.

1996-97: 43.

2021-22: 41

2001-02: 40

Bear Bites

Utah is 28-1 when leading after 2 periods. They are 16-4 when leading after 1. Utah has outscored the opposition 125 to 104 at home this season. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. The Grizz clinched a playoff spot for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where a postseason was held. Utah has outscored opponents 93 to 66 in the 2nd periods this season. The 93 goals are the 3rd most by any team in the 2nd period. The 66 goals allowed are the 4th fewest in the league. Utah is 2nd in the league in wins when trailing after 1 period with 10. Utah is 22-10-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

James Shearer Has Made an Impact

James Shearer (1 goal, 5 assists) has 6 points and is a +9 in his last 4 games. James has a point in 6 straight contests. Shearer has 11 points in 12 games with Utah (3 goals, 8 assists). James played at the University of Calgary for 3 seasons and scored 11 goals and 21 assists in 74 games. Shearer was the captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season.

Grizzlies Ironmen

Forwards Mason Mannek and Tyler Penner have each played in all 71 games for Utah this season. Mannek is 3rd on the team with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists). Mannek is tied for 9th among all league rookies in points. Penner has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) and leads all current Grizzlies forwards in plus/minus (+21).

Season Series vs Idaho

It's the 16th and final meeting between the clubs. Utah is 8-6-0-1 vs Idaho this season and has won 3 of their last 4. Ben Tardif and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each has 9 points vs Idaho. Trey Bradley, Luke Martin and Brian Bowen each has 4 goals vs Idaho. James Shearer has 8 points in 6 games vs Idaho (2 goals, 6 assists). Trent Miner has 3 shutouts vs Idaho. Steelheads captain AJ White has 16 points in 15 games (6 goals, 10 assists). Ryan Dmowski has 9 points in 6 games vs Utah (6 goals, 3 assists). Dmowski had 5 goals and 1 assist vs Utah on March 19.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Dakota Raabe, Johnny Walker (1).

Assist Streaks: James Shearer (4) Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Dylan Fitze (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Shearer (6) Fitze, Raabe (2)

Grizzlies Player Trends

James Shearer has a point in 6 straight games and 9 of his 12 with Utah. Shearer is a +9 in his last 4 games and +7 in his last 2.

Ben Tardif has 10 points in 6 games in April (3 goals, 7 assists) Tardif has 10 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 25 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 19 multiple point games. Ben has a point in 33 different games this season.

Mason Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 6 games. Mannek has a point in 34 different games.

Luke Martin has 2 goals and 8 assists in his last 14 games.

Trey Bradley has 8 games with a +2 rating or better.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Leads all league defenseman in goals (26) power play goals (9), game winning goals (7) and is 2nd in shots (187) and points (57). D'Astous has a point in 35 different games, which leads the club.

Dylan Fitze has a goal in 3 of his last 6 games. Fitze has a point in 5 of his 8 games with Utah.

Nate Clurman has a point in 5 of his last 8 games.

Dakota Raabe has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.