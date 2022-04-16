Thunder Announces 2021-22 End of Season Team Awards

Wichita Thunder line up for the season finale

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the 2021-22 End of the Season Team Awards prior to Saturday's game against Kansas City. The awards are as follows:

Joel T Lomurno: Wichita Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee

Lomurno started with the Thunder in 1993 as an intern and has worked in almost every department within the organization. He became General Manager of the Thunder in 2008, and operated both the Thunder and the Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association of Professional Baseball, until the Wingnuts were sold in 2010. He was twice named Central Hockey League Public Relations Executive of the Year, has been a finalist for CHL Executive of the Year on two occasions and has been instrumental to the longevity of the Wichita Thunder.

Most Improved Player: #25 Logan Fredericks

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player who has made significant strides over the course of the season by improving his overall skill level and making positive contributions to the team. Fredericks joined the Thunder in early November and started to make an impact. Fredericks has shown great improvement all season long and even had an eight-game point streak.

Unsung Hero Award: #19 Stephen Johnson

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player whose efforts don't go unnoticed by his teammates or the fans. Johnson is always willing to give 100% no matter what the situation is. Johnson got off to a great start before getting hurt during home-opening weekend. He returned to the lineup and showed how important he has been to the team.

Rookie of the Year: #18 Carter Johnson

This award is presented annually to a Thunder rookie who exemplifies great effort, performance and skill during his first season at the pro level. Johnson came in with past ties to the organization. Carter Johnson has been consistent all season long, leading Thunder rookies in scoring.

Glassrattler of the Year: #27 Garrett Schmitz

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player who provides a physical presence on a nightly basis, whether it's with a big hit or dropping the gloves. Schmitz went back to his natural position and has played a solid all-around game. He steps up for his teammates when needed and has thrown some big checks throughout the course of the year. Over the last week, Schmitz has worn the C.

Defenseman of the Year Award: #8 Alex Peters

This award is presented annually to the Thunder defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability at his position, offensively and defensively. Peters has taken some amazing strides from last year to this season. Peters has earned five call-ups to Bakersfield this year and even knotted his first career hat trick last month. He is currently up with the Condors after being signed to a contract.

Brenden Pauly: 2021-22 Fan of the Year

This award is presented annually to a Thunder fan who shows the utmost support to the team through the thick and thin. Brenden has traveled to several different arenas in the ECHL to support his Thunder, alongside his family. With that, Brenden and his family always show genuine support for the team on all social media platforms.

Fan Favorite: #72 Peter Crinella

This award was started last season to help honor a player who is a favorite of the fans. Crinella is having the best season of his career, leading the team in goals. He also earned a call-up to the AHL this season. Crinella has earned many nicknames from the fans as well as Pistol from his teammates.

MVP: #21 Jay Dickman

This award is presented annually to the Thunder player that is determined to be the most valuable to his team. Dickman is in his second full season with the Thunder. He leads the team in points and had a 13-game point streak earlier this season. Dickman has become a vital part of the team's success after a terrific rookie campaign last year.

