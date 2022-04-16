Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, April 16, 2022

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Victor Hadfield (middle) battles the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Solar Bears will close out the 2021-2022 regular season. The Icemen have already locked up a playoff spot and the third seed in the South Division heading into tonight's action. Jacksonville now awaits the result of tonight's matchup between the Florida Everblades and the Atlanta Gladiators to determine their first-round playoff opponent. If Atlanta wins tonight in regulation, they will win the South Division regular season title and will take the number one seed into the playoffs. As a result, the Icemen would then play Florida in the first round. However, if Florida earns one single point in the standings tonight, via a win, or a loss in overtime or a shootout, then the Everblades will claim the top spot and the Icemen will play Atlanta in the first round beginning next week.

Orlando's playoff hopes took a crushing blow last night with a 3-1 regulation loss at Greenville. Despite this, Orlando's pathway to the playoff is a bit complex, but is comprised of now needing to win tonight against the Icemen AND have Greenville lose their final two games at Norfolk in regulation.

Series History: Orlando leads the season series with eight wins to five. Meanwhile Orlando leads the All-Time series 40 to 19.

About the Icemen: On Wednesday, forward Craig Martin tied former Icemen great Wacey Rabbit for the club record for most points in a single season with 60. Martin can set the new club mark with a point in tonight's game....Defenseman Zach Berzolla was recalled to Hartford on Friday afternoon.

About the Solar Bears: Tristan Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen with 11 points.

