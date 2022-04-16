Raabe's Hat Trick Leads Grizz to Division Title

West Valley City, Utah - Dakota Raabe scored his first 3 professional goals and Peyton Jones saved 34 of 37 as the Utah Grizzlies defeat the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 to win their first ever regular season division championship in front of a crowd of 7277 at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period. Dakota Raabe scored his first professional goal 2:13 into the second period. Johnny Walker made it a 2-0 game 9:27 in as he redirected an Austin Crossley shot. Idaho got on the board 11:07 in on Will Merchant's 19th of the year. 30 seconds later Zach Walker tied the game on a wraparound. The score was deadlocked after 2 periods.

Raabe gave Utah a 3-2 lead 10:14 into the third period. Raabe completed the hat trick on an empty netter with 59 seconds left. James Shearer had 2 third period assists and was a +3 for Utah. Shearer is a +7 in his last 2 games. Idaho made it interesting as Mitch Versteeg scored with 43 seconds left.

Raabe is the 3rd different Grizzlies skater to score 3 goals in a game this season. Trey Bradley scored 3 at Rapid City on December 29, 2021. Ben Tardif scored 3 vs Kansas City on March 12. In all 3 cases it was their first pro hat trick.

Peyton Jones saved 34 of 37 to earn his team leading 17th win of the season. Idaho's Matt Jurusik saved 28 of 31 in the loss. Tyler Penner was a +3 for Utah in the Friday night win. Penner is now tied with Charle-Edouard D'Astous for the club lead in plus/minus at +21.

Saturday night is the final regular season game and the 16th and final meeting with Idaho in the regular season. Utah is 8-6-0-1 vs Idaho this year. Saturday is Star Wars Night and Fan Appreciation Night. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Dakota Raabe (Utah) - 3 goals, +3, 7 shots.

2. Johnny Walker (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Nate Clurman (Utah) - 2 assists, +2.

